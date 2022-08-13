VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJK. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,419,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,038,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Price Performance

BJK stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,089. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47.

