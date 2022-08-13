VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 25.2% in July

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 1,021.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.95. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

