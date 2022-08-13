Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

UTZ stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,742. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.41.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

In related news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,305.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 470,551 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 78,611 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5,844.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTZ. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

