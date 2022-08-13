Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Utz Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

UTZ traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,742. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

In other news, COO Cary Devore purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 597.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,345,000 after purchasing an additional 210,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Utz Brands by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 171,223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 918,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 97,965 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.