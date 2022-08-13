Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Utz Brands Stock Down 1.6 %
UTZ traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,742. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.71.
Utz Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.
Insider Transactions at Utz Brands
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 597.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,345,000 after purchasing an additional 210,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Utz Brands by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 171,223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 918,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 97,965 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
