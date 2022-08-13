UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.66 million. UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.

UserTesting Trading Up 9.0 %

NYSE:USER traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 929,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,545. UserTesting has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USER shares. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of UserTesting to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

