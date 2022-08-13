UREEQA (URQA) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $922,750.35 and approximately $1,884.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014514 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038739 BTC.
UREEQA Profile
UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.
UREEQA Coin Trading
