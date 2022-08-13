Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Upstart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.46.
Upstart Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.13. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,085,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
