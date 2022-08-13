Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Upstart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.46.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.13. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,085,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.