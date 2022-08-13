UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.65 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and $1.64 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.88 or 0.00019885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00263852 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000708 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

