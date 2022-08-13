Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $24.53 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UEIC. B. Riley cut their target price on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics

About Universal Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.