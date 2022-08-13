Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.
Universal Electronics Stock Performance
NASDAQ UEIC opened at $24.53 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on UEIC. B. Riley cut their target price on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Electronics (UEIC)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.