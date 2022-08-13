Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Uniti Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 1,695,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

About Uniti Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

