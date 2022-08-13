United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) VP Andrew B. Limoges Sells 308 Shares

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $336.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $87,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

