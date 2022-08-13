United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Trading 2.6% Higher

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.37. 283,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 518,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.92.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NASDAQ:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

