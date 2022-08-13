Unistake (UNISTAKE) One Day Volume Hits $33,990.00

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Unistake has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $33,990.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,880,728 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance.

Buying and Selling Unistake

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

