UniLayer (LAYER) Price Tops $0.0731 on Exchanges

UniLayer (LAYER) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $239,209.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLayer has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniLayer

UniLayer is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,321 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniLayer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

