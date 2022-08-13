UniFarm Price Reaches $0.0030 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One UniFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $114,207.75 and approximately $44,911.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniFarm has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014838 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038836 BTC.
UniFarm Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
UniFarm Coin Trading
