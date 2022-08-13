Unido EP Price Hits $0.0186 on Major Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $35,925.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.