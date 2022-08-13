Unido EP Price Hits $0.0186 on Major Exchanges (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $35,925.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038304 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Unido EP Profile
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Buying and Selling Unido EP
Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.