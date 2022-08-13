UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,305,400 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 6,138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 418.0 days.

UniCredit Price Performance

UNCFF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

