UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,305,400 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 6,138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 418.0 days.
UNCFF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $18.13.
