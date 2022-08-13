UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Short Interest Up 27.5% in July

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 925,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,254 shares of company stock worth $6,362,392. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,507,000 after buying an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,467,000 after buying an additional 92,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,501,000 after acquiring an additional 86,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,643,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,958,000 after purchasing an additional 118,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.15. 295,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,495. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.