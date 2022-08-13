UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
UBE Stock Performance
Shares of UBEOF remained flat at $14.69 during trading hours on Friday. UBE has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.
UBE Company Profile
