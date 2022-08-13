UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

UBE Stock Performance

Shares of UBEOF remained flat at $14.69 during trading hours on Friday. UBE has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

UBE Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

