U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 1.5 %

USPH traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.04. 107,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.50 and a 200 day moving average of $104.68.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Motsenbocker purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $239,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.