U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

