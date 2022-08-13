Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of TSN opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

