Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on December 15th

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $81.79 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 308,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

