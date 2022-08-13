TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Hits $421,389.80 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $421,389.80 and approximately $56,730.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,653,591,398 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

