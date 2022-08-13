Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.0826 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

Featured Articles

