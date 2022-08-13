Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Down 26.2% in July

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Down 1.6 %

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Announces Dividend

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 348,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,183. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.0826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.16%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.