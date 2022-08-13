TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $0.70 price objective for the company.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE TRX opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.74. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.