Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Truxton Stock Performance

Shares of TRUX remained flat at $68.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 882. The company has a market capitalization of $198.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28. Truxton has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $75.87.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.