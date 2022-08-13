Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Truxton Stock Performance
Shares of TRUX remained flat at $68.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 882. The company has a market capitalization of $198.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28. Truxton has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $75.87.
Truxton Company Profile
