TrustVerse Hits Market Cap of $8.54 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (TRV) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $622,902.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,482.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004107 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00128343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00063696 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 726,025,258 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

