Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

About FLEETCOR Technologies

NYSE:FLT opened at $227.66 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $282.02. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.