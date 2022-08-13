Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,209,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 24,537.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,358,000 after purchasing an additional 528,891 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 856,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,040,000 after purchasing an additional 409,944 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $109.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.33. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

