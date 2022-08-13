Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $245.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.58. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

