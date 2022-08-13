Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

