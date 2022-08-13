Trust Asset Management LLC Has $735,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $628.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $698.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

