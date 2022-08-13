Trust Asset Management LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in KLA by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $381.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.02 and a 200-day moving average of $346.76. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $12,339,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

