Trust Asset Management LLC Has $317,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

NYSE:STT opened at $74.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

