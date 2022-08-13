Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after buying an additional 103,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $483.48. 16,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,190. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.79.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.17.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.