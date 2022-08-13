Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 302 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.6% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 89,460 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 906.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 72,863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded up $9.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $542.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,388. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $509.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $507.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

