Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,188,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $299.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $308.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

