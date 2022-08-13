Truist Financial Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $100.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.48.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 3.3 %

JACK opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $107.99.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8,390.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

