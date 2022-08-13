Truist Financial Cuts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $10.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HLLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Holley to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

HLLY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.57. 765,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,224. Holley has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.62 million, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Holley had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Holley’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,184,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Holley by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,650 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Holley by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 677,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after buying an additional 431,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

