TRON (TRX) Price Down 0.6% This Week

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. TRON has a total market cap of $6.47 billion and $358.10 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0700 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002569 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000173 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 135.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004814 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000841 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 104.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,407,364,341 coins and its circulating supply is 92,407,340,835 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

