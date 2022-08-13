Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James raised Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Tricon Residential stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

