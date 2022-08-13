TrezarCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $53,141.54 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $53,141.54 and approximately $23.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 283,580,750 coins and its circulating supply is 271,580,750 coins. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

