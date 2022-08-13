Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Lowered to $58.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TREX. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.53.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Trex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Trex by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Trex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

