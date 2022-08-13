Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Stock Price Up 2%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating) rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 462.40 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 458.80 ($5.54). Approximately 557,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 631,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 449.60 ($5.43).

Tremor International Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £673.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 402.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 477.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Tremor International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.