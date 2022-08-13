Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 287 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $731.59 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $658.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $662.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,444 shares of company stock valued at $21,035,288. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

