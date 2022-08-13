Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nucor were worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 98.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.73. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

