Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 300,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 45,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,907 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $64.03 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

