Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 141 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.0 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,663.70 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,376.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,437.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.